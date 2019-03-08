Some time back I wrote that the Chevy Volt was a fiasco and would never sell having limited mileage and high cost. Was I right or wrong, read on.

I guess the American Taxpayer (you) finally got fed up with General Motors ripping you off to produce the Chevy Volt. This puts Mr. White’s Solyndra’s Obama loan of $535 Million a piggy bank withdrawal.

GM got 18 at least sweet government deals to produce an electric car that nobody wanted in the first place. The average buyer of the few Chevy Volts made a salary of $170,000. Guess where that puts most of the buyers? Hollywood and Government employees. Ever seen one of the danged things in the Midwest? I have seen them in California but so far not in SE Iowa or West Central Illinois.

To just summarize: The DOE gave a 105.9 million dollar grant to GM’s Brownstown plant to assemble the batteries and another 106 million to Hamtramck just to retain the jobs to produce the batteries. Guess who owns the Hamtramck plant….you’re right GM. In addition there were also 100 million in tax breaks and cash from the Federal government—you. In addition to the US government spending your money wisely for you the state of Michigan forked over $3 Billion: $690.4 million from the state and the feds threw in another $2.3 million to sweeten the deal.

The average price of a NEW car in 2011 when the government was forking over your money was $23 to $31 thousand. The price of a Chevy Volt (or joke) was $39,000 base. How many have been sold total? With production beginning in 2010 thru pulling the plug only 177,000 total have been sold. The government never sees the hand writing on the wall. Selling less than 30,000 vehicles a year ain't gonna keep the doors open.

Great job. You can’t make this stuff up.

Ron Johnson, La Harpe, Ill.