Where is Nancy, the Speaker should be the center of news today. Congress, the House specifically, needs to challenge the constitutional legality of President Donald Trump’s executive state of emergency, leading the charge alongside the state's and other individual legal challenges that will come. Instead we are being shown, the President’s chumming around with foreign leaders. A lead up .. again, I ask, and ask yourselves, where is our House Leader Nancy Pelosi? Note: This being penned on Monday, following The President’s Friday night Declaration.

According to Article 1, section 8, this declaration is a clear violation of Constitutional Separation of Powers, a violation of appropriations specifically. This is an issue for all citizens who had even a basic class on government in school. This is not Trump supporters and never Trumpers. This is not Democrat, Republican, Independent and even all of you whom don't care. This is the basic design of how our government can work. Everyone should want to slow and stop the past 40 plus years of steadily increasing Executive Powers. That is as clear as I can make it.

A lighter note: When I penned “Last letter?”, my wife laughed almost uncontrollably. She said, “like the Rolling Stones Hon, I look forward too many come back tours.” I didn’t find it as amusing.

Tony Gerst, Wapello