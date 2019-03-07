From what I've seen so far we seemed to have worn-out our bigger, better, "best-darn-little-country-in-the-world" scenarios. Chanting USA, USA, USA just doesn't cut it anymore. Considering who's questionably in charge, go figure.

What America really needs and is starving for is more breast cleavage. Sorry, couldn't resist that one. It just seemed appropriate after catching the Grammy Awards.

Yes, we need to laugh more and the result would be normal breathing again as our country is in a smothering, unparalleled uncertainty. Soon many will be chasing the illusionary presidency as a dwindling few, out of habit, will be disgustingly still looking to the White House for something, anything and not sure why we bother anymore.

Traditionally, a president with America experiencing an honorable, respectful leadership sometimes can be a hard act to follow. But how in the hell does the "act" of a narcissist characterized by an incessant lying behavior and caring less for the public qualify as leadership?

So what's left that's holding our sanity together? Don't count on your measly 401K, credit score, the Dow, Gorilla Glue or that trusty .45 in that top drawer.

So I'll leave you with hopefully one last chuckle. We all know this one: "Too be put on our do not call list, press one now." Is that for eternity or just two days?

Dennis Caulfield, Burlington