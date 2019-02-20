The Trump administration is set to roll back Obama-era regulations on predatory payday lenders. This will hurt a lot of vulnerable people and is simply more evidence that President Donald Trump couldn’t care less about average Americans. How much more evidence do voters need?

If a six-year-old drives a car and crashes It, you don’t blame the child. You hold the adults that let the child get behind the wheel responsible. Trump is a known quantity that was described in detail well before the election. As he continues to wreck the country and do Putin’s bidding, the people to hold responsible are the voters who put him and his Republican enablers into office. Some of these same voters will be financially crushed by Trump’s ill-advised policies. These voters, and the rest of us as well, will suffer from allowing know-nothings to run his hollowed-out federal government.

At least with a Democratic US House and the Mueller investigation, you’ll be able see and understand the rot and pathology of the Trump administration as it has progressed from the 2016 election. In the next election, Trump’s voters, and the rest of us, will have the opportunity to correct course ... if they’re wise enough to do so.

William Windsor, Fort Madison