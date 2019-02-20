Photo emailed

Many people start a new year off with the goal of getting healthier. As your senator who advocates on behalf of all Iowans in the Iowa Legislature, I support healthcare policies that both encourage lower costs, while making patients healthier. For people with chronic conditions like arthritis, asthma, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure, mental health issues, and others, it means making sure they have access to their medications to keep their condition stable.

One bad practice I know far too well, having been a pharmacist in this district for decades, is the cost-cutting tactic of non-medical switching. This practice ends patients’ access to prescription medications that have stabilized their conditions, which ultimately costs the healthcare system more in the long run.

You might have experienced it yourself. You show up at the pharmacy to pick up your regular prescription only to discover your co-pay has skyrocketed or the drug is no longer covered by your health plan. You may have been offered an alternative drug that was not recommended by your doctor — and failed to work for you.

Staying on the treatment that stabilized your chronic condition now may depend entirely on your ability to pay out of pocket. It won’t depend on your vital signs. Or the nature of your disease. Or your doctor’s professional opinion based on your medical condition.

That’s why it’s called “non-medical” switching. It alters your medical treatment for reasons that have nothing to do with your health. Plain and simple, this is cost cutting gone wrong.

The irony is that this practice takes stable patients, those who have worked with their medical team to find a medicine that works for them, and switches them to something that could cause new, and expensive, problems. It may have different side effects, which means more medicines and extra doctor’s appointments. The disease may progress, requiring additional labs and tests to set things right again.

I say “may,” but the research and my own personal experience are clear. Last year the Institute for Patient Access, a patient centered nonprofit, did a study on this topic, an analysis of five years’ worth of data across 3.9 million patients. What they found reinforces common sense. When stable patients are pushed to a new drug for cost reasons, they run up higher non-drug costs later on. Things like hospitalization, doctor’s appointments, lab tests and ER visits. As a retired pharmacist, I often saw patients in these very situations and how it compromised their care.

The balloon is simply being squeezed, decreasing costs in one area only to increase them in another. While the exercise doesn’t have a cost-saving effect, it has a very real impact on a patient’s health — a negative one.

I don’t like the idea of someone coming between a doctor and their patient. Doctors are highly trained to choose medicine based on their patient’s medical condition and need. Each person is different, and a doctor has an ethical obligation to take care of their patients. I suspect most Iowans feel the same.

Let me be clear. I understand the tension between high health care costs and limited budgets. But shifting the burden to patients and implementing cost-cutting measures like non-medical switching have to come with commonsense limits. Our strength as Iowans is caring for our neighbors.

We all want to be healthy in 2019. And as your Senator in District 44, I’m going to do my part to make sure that’s possible. I am working to pass legislation that stops non-medical switching and protects Iowans. I urge you to take an active role in encouraging the passing of this important legislation that puts patients first.

Tom Greene, Burlington, Senator District 44