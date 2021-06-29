Esther F. Randolph, age 87

Esther F. Randolph, age 87 of Council Bluffs, IA (formerly Riverton, IA) passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs.

Esther was born on May 28, 1934 in Atchison County, MO; the daughter of Clyde and Minnie (Holman) Thompson. She was raised near Hamburg, IA and graduated from Hamburg High School with the Class of 1952.

On June 8, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert Randolph in Riverton, IA. They lived in Riverton a few years after they got married and during the husband’s time in the service, Esther lived with her sister in Shenandoah, IA. Esther and Robert then moved to Silver City, IA where she worked for a loan company. In 1957, they moved back to Riverton. In 1964, she began working at American Meter in the accounting department, until her retirement in 1997. After retiring, she owned and operated J&R Lemonade, specializing in hand breaded tenderloin and her special recipe for onion rings. She was active in community, where she was a member of the Riverton Methodist Church, Eastern Star and Rebekah’s Lodge.

After retirement, Esther and Robert wintered in the South Padre Island for over 20 years. They loved entertaining family and friends with wine and cheese nights. She loved to cook and bake for holidays, especially Christmas. She would have a tree in every room.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 69 years Robert Randolph of Council Bluffs, IA; daughter Michele “Shelly” Jackson and husband Dennis of Council Bluffs, IA; two grandchildren: Justin Jackson (Magaly) of Nebr. City, NE and Jennifer Nokes (Steve) of Shenandoah, IA; three great-grandchildren: Owen, Dacoda and Isabella Esther; brother-in-law Earl “Scrump” Randolph of Shenandoah, IA; other family and friends.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Barbara Richards, Betty Kellison, Dorothy Greenamyer and Glen Thompson.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Cornerstone Church west of Nebraska City with Pastor Blake Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery outside of Riverton, IA.

The family will greet friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to the Riverton Fire Department or the Humane Society in Council Bluffs, IA.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.

The Randolph Family would also like to especially thank the staff of Northcrest Care Center where their wife and mom spent her last 10 months. Especially Liz, who treated her like her own mother; Beth, who kept Esther next to her during med runs; and Chris, who would lay on the mat and hold her hand in the night when she was upset. We truly cannot thank you enough for treating her like family. Also thank you to St. Croix Hospice, specifically Suzanna and Lisa, you are a blessing to our family.