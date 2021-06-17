Seth M. Lewis, age 22

Obituary

Seth M. Lewis, age 22 of Clarinda, IA passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Seth Michael Lewis was born on January 18, 1999 in Tampa, FL; the son of Michael Lewis and LeAnne (Belcher) Lewis. He lived in Florida until the age of 10 and then moved to Iowa in 2009. He attended school in Hamburg and Farragut.

He was currently working as an Assembly Line Worker. He enjoyed fishing and rap music. Seth was very competitive and enjoyed playing video games and other games with his family.

Seth is survived by his significant other Torri Stogdill of Clarinda, IA; children: Paisley, Zoey, and another to be born in the winter; mother LeAnne Lewis of Essex, IA; siblings: Daniel Spangler of St. Joseph, MO and Kelsey Lewis of Shenandoah, IA; father Michael Paul Lewis of Zephyrhills, FL; grandmothers: Maryann Cole, Cindy Council and Susan Dunn; nieces: Nadalyn Mattox and Saylah Griffin; numerous uncles, cousins; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa Kelsey “Cal” Council.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.