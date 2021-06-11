Dr. Clyde J. Barrett, age 90

Obituary

Clyde was born in Missouri, east of Hamburg, IA to Simon and Geneva Barrett. After the death of Geneva, Virginia Brown Barrett became his mother. Clyde is predeceased by his sisters, Mary, Connie, Rosie, his parents, son in law Glenn and infant granddaughter Jenna. He is survived by his wife Betty, his children, brother and sister in law Gary and Carol Barrett, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Clyde’s childhood included elementary school at McKissick Island and his 8th grade graduation was at Auburn, NE. He graduated from Hamburg High School and cherished his friendships from his early years. After high school, he attended business college in Omaha and worked as an accountant for Fairmont Foods in Omaha.

He helped his father establish Plainview Oil and Gas in Hamburg. He and Betty began selling fireworks in 1952 and continued for 56 years in several locations. During this time, Clyde was an Army draftee during the Korean War where he served as a company clerk in the Fifth Army, Ft. Leonard Wood for two years.

After graduating from Peru State College, Clyde taught high school English and Literature at Dawson, NE, Pueblo, CO and Mitchell, NE. After completing his Master’s degree, he began his teaching career at Pittsburg, KS, Warrensburg, MO and ultimately at Peru State College. He completed his Ed. D at the University of Arkansas in 1969.

He later served as Dean and Vice President of Academics at Peru State for 28 years and served as a commissioner with North Central Association and initiated Alpha Chi at the college.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Peru Community Church in Peru, NE. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Peru with Military Honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

Memorials may be given to Peru Community Church or Peru State College Foundation.