Mary C (Dougan) Brust Taedter, age 90

Obituary

Mary C (Dougan) Brust Taedter, age 90, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died on May 25, 2021 at The Northfield Residency Care Center.

A graveside service for the family was held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at West Lawn Cemetery with The Reverend Deacon Angie Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to Nebraska Kidney Association and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Mary was born September 19, 1930 in Hamburg, Iowa, to Don C Dougan and Osea (Strickler) Dougan. Although she was legally blind from birth, it never slowed her down and she triumphed over life’s challenges with fierce determination. She graduated from Hamburg High School before going on to pursue higher education. She married James R Brust, and together, they moved to Gering.

This union was blessed by two children, Sue and Thom.

They enjoyed Square Dancing at the No Hayloft Barn and had a traveling pinochle group with friends from church, who would gather once a month and play cards into all hours of the night. They started Brust Communications together and Mary was the bookkeeper, continuing on the legacy of the business after James passed away.

She later married Richard Taedter. They enjoyed their retirement years traveling visiting friends and relatives. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Eastern Star, Dome Rock Chapter, where she was a Past Worthy Matron numerous times. She often kept a garden, and enjoyed tending to the plants in her care.

Survivors include husband, Richard Taedter; daughter, Sue Brust (Michael Long); son, Thom Brust (Daphne West); Carolyn (Ty) Jones; grandchildren, Marcus and Tyler Brust and Maliki West; sister and brother in-law Lois and Darrell Komma; and many nieces an nephews.

Preceding her in death were brothers, Richard, Max, Don Jr., and Jay; husband, James Brust; and daughter Jeanin Brust.