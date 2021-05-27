Gerry W. Gardner, age 82

Obituary

Gerry W. Gardner, age 82 of Lenox, IA (formerly Riverton) passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Lenox.

Gerry Wayne Gardner was born on May 28, 1938 in Hamburg, IA; the son of Albert W. and Bernice I. (Kellison) Gardner. He attended school through the 8th Grade and then began working. He farmed and later began a career at Vogel Popcorn in Hamburg, IA where he worked for 25 years. Lastly, he worked at American Meter Company in Nebraska City for 11 years before retiring in May of 2000.

On July 18, 1983 he was united in marriage to Margaret L. (Ward) Owen in Riverton, IA.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Gardner of Lenox, IA; children: Terri Gardner (passed away on Jan. 6, 2021) and Jerri Gardner both of Lincoln, NE, Dale A. Gardner of Moreno Valley, CA, Jeff Owen (Janet) of Lenox, IA and Rodney Owen (Leigh Ann) of Shell Knob, MO; 5 grandchildren: Scott Owen of Corning, IA, Dustin Owen (Brooke) of Lenox, IA, Kimberly Lynn Morris (Ryan) of Lenox, IA, Melanie Rappard (Andy) of Springfield, MO and Sheena Owen of Shell Knob, IA; 12 great-grandchildren: Isaac, Owen, Gabe, Delaney, Kaya, Caleb, Bruin, Cam, Tyler, Brynlee, Rhett and Amarie; siblings: Thelma Jopp of Glenwood, IA and Donald Gardner of Shenandoah, IA; sister-in-law Florence Eggers of Riverton, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Edith, Juanita, Joyce and Glenda.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Riverton Community Building in Riverton, IA. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Riverton Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Riverton Fire and Rescue. Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton is in charge of arrangements.

