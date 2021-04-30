Ruby Stookey, age 92

Obituary

Ruby Stookey, age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 7, 2021.

She was born in Hamburg, Iowa to Beulah and Andrew Barrett.

Ruby enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and reading.

She was the pride and joy of her family.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill Barrett and her sisters Betty Lewis and Patsy Howell, and her granddaughter Valerie Moore. Ruby is survived by her four children, Linda Simodynes, Karen Goodman, Denise (Dan) Oder and Kevin (Paula) Woodard as well as seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Cremation. Celebration of Life will be held July 18, 2021 from 11:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bayless Park Hall, 530 1st Ave, Council Bluffs, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to Unity Hospice.