Luella R. DuBrava, age 86

Obituary

Luella R. DuBrava, age 86 of Hamburg, IA passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Tabor Manor in Tabor, IA.

Luella was born on January 7, 1935 in Granton, WI; the daughter of Oswald and Lottie Marie (Smith) Henninger.

She attended various grade schools in Clark County, WI and graduated from Granton High School with the class of 1952.

In the fall of 1952, she entered Teachers College in Wisconsin Rapids and obtained her Teaching Certificate in 1954. Luella taught at various country schools for six years.

On June 27, 1959, Luella was united in marriage to Jack DuBrava in Loyal, WI. She was a substitute teacher for a year in South Dakota before starting her family which included three daughters and a son. Her faith in God was always at the center of her life. She was very active in the former Free Methodist Church in Hamburg, teaching Sunday School for many years.

She also served for many years as a “Pastor’s Wife,” helping around the Church in any way she could while Jack served as the Pastor.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Jack DuBrava of Hamburg, IA; children: Sharon Weiman (Charles) of Tingly, IA, Joyce Sullivan (Glen) of Bee, VA, Lori Ruiz (Daniel) of Greenville, IL and Keith DuBrava (Lisa) of Iowa City, IA; thirteen grandchildren: Becky Cross (James), David Weiman (Sherry), Shannon Brunner (Robert), Benjamin Weiman, Brendon Murphy (Carolyn), Kye Murphy (Andrea), Alicia Keener (Jesse), Andrea Tuszynski (Matthew), Bethany Ruiz, Alexis DuBrava, Jordan DuBrava, Izadora DuBrava and Kayana DuBrava; 15 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

Luella was preceded in death by her parents and 12 brothers and sisters: Harlow, Lillian, Wesley, Anita, Oliver, Arleigh, Carol, Harold, Marian, Glenn, Kenneth and Eileen.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA with Pastor Chuck Weiman officiating and Lisa DuBrava as the soloist. Burial will follow at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg, IA.

The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the Olive Branch Mission, 6310 S. Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60636.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA is in charge of arrangements.