Keith Catlett, age 90

Obituary

Keith Catlett, age 90 of Hamburg, IA passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Ambassador in Sidney, IA.

He was born in the family home on September 4, 1930 in Hamburg, IA; the son of Ellis and Nettie (Townsend) Catlett. He attended Hendricks Country School east of Hamburg until the 8th Grade, and then made the trip into town where he attended Hamburg High School until graduation in May of 1948.

While in high school, Keith was involved in several activities, including President of the Future Farmers of America and a member of the Washington-Madison 4-H Chapter. His junior year, Keith joined the National Guard where he remained a member for 12 years. He achieved the rank of Sergeant. He also received various honors for his marksmanship.

On March 15, 1952 he was united in marriage to Beverly J. James in Hamburg, IA and to this union six children were born: David, Larry, Rick, Lori, Cindy and Wendee.

Keith worked at Reid Grain Company for ten years and for Hamburg High School as the custodian and bus driver for two years.

He then took a job with the Fremont County Department of Roads in December of 1983 and worked as the Foreman of the truck crew until his retirement in December of 2004. For many years Keith farmed and worked the family farm while also working for Dale Emberton Trucking.

In September of 1991, Keith and Beverly purchased the Catlett family farm, which is more than a “Century” old. He was very active in his community and volunteered at the Sidney Rodeo since 1983. He was a member of the Hamburg American Legion Post and the Sidney American Legion Post and faithfully served in the Color Guard for many funerals and other events.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Beverly Catlett of Hamburg, IA; children: David Catlett (Marie) of Hamburg, IA, Larry Catlett (Shelly Jackson) of Sidney, IA, Rick Catlett (Shirley) of Rosendale, MO, Lori Holt (Steve) of Sidney, IA, Cindy Bruce (Donnie) of Sidney, IA and Wendee Catlett (Monte Sillau) of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren; a sister in law Margaret Catlett of Blackwater, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ellis “Gabe” Catlett and Kenneth Catlett and sister Vera Jean Plumb.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Thursday; April 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg with Pastor Craig Eberly officiating. Military honors will be conducted by

the Hamburg and Sidney American Legion Posts.

The family will greet friends Wednesday (April 7) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to Hamburg American Legion Post #156 or Sidney American Legion

Post #128 in his memory. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.