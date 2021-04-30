Janice E. Hensley, age 80

Obituary

Janice E. Hensley, age 80 of rural Sidney, IA passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Ambassador in Sidney, IA.

Janice was born on October 1, 1940 in rural Hamburg, IA on the family farm; the daughter of Dale F. and Dorothy P. (King) Aspedon.

She was united in marriage to Curtis E. Hensley on August 24, 1957 in Rock Port, MO. In addition to raising her family, Janice worked at Vogel Popcorn, Alco and WalMart.

She is survived by her sons: Jeff Hensley of Sidney, IA and Tim Hensely and wife Sheli of Elkhorn, NE; daughter-in-law Cheryl Hensley of Louisville, NE; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sister Barbara Hankins of Riverton, IA; other family and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband Curtis on June 26, 2011; a son Mike Hensely; her parents and brother Larry Aspedon.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Christian Community Church (former Riverton Methodist Church) in Riverton, IA. Burial will follow at the Riverton Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9 at the Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton, IA. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton, IA is in charge of the arrangements.