Glenn R. Whitehead, age 76

Obituary

Glenn R. Whitehead, age 76 of Riverton, IA passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home.

Glenn was born on July 23, 1944 at rural Sidney, IA; the son of Raymond N. and Vera Blanche (Johnson) Whitehead. He attended school and graduated from Sidney High School with the Class of 1962.

In 1964, he joined the Nebraska Army National Guard and served for six years; during which time he was called to active duty during the Vietnam War.

Glenn was united in marriage to Betty Jo Randolph on April 23, 1967 at the United Methodist Church in Riverton, IA and to this union two sons were born: Troy and Terry. Betty Jo preceded him in death on September 30, 2010. He later married Myra K. Tanner on April 21, 2012 at Victory Life Church near Sidney, IA.

Glenn worked as a Rural Mail Carrier in the Riverton and Farragut areas for 31 years. He also farmed, worked in construction and for Johnson Welding in Shenandoah, IA. He was a member of the Sidney American Legion, the Masons, the Gold Wingers Motorcycle Club and River City Classics Car Club. He enjoyed roller skating, dancing, welding, camping, motorcycles and driving truck. He loved to attend his grandchildren’s many activities and was one who never knew a stranger!

Glenn is survived by his wife Myra Whitehead of Riverton, IA; sons: Troy Whitehead (sig. other Mandy) of rural Riverton, IA and Terry Whitehead (Terri) of rural Sidney, IA; step-daughters: Cindy Haynes (Tracy) of Carlsbad, NM, Wendy Rowell (Steve) of Brownville, NE and Shelly Dettmann (Nick) of Humboldt, NE; seven grandchildren: Daniel, Jed, Josef, Triston, Cameron, Grant and Isabella; 10 step-grandchildren: Cory, Jenny, Chad, Dustin, Austin, Nathan, Jeff, Melanie, Kelsey and Kendra; many great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie Brumels of Omaha, NE; two sisters-in-law: Lois Whitehead of rural Sidney, IA and Margie Ann Whitehead of Nebr. City, NE; other family and friends.

In addition to his first wife Betty Jo, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Larry, Richard and Ross.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Community Church (former Methodist Church) in Riverton, IA. Burial will follow at the Riverton Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Sidney American Legion Post.

The family will greet friends at the church on Sunday (5/2) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Riverton Rescue or the Family’s Choice. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton, IA is in charge of arrangements.