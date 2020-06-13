Virginia Mae Otto, 93, of Burlington, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Born in Burlington, she was the daughter of Fred and Louise (Holze) Bohlken. She married Lawrence “Larry” Walter Otto in July 1947 at Oak Street Baptist Church. Larry preceded her in death the fall of 2007.

For 46 years, Virginia and Larry owned and operated Otto-Matic Water Specialists in Burlington. She was a life-long member of the Oak Street Baptist Church participating in various ministries in the church as well as an active member in Gideons International of Iowa along with her husband. She was very dedicated to her family, liked jigsaw puzzles, enjoyed watching the wildlife and birds on her property, and loved tending her flower gardens.

Survivors include her five children: Susan (Terry) Donovan of Wever, Iowa, Paul Otto of Birmingham, Alabama, Diane (Gregg-deceased) Shaffer of Rockville, Maryland, David (Joanne) Otto of Burlington, Iowa and Karen (Jim Vance) Otto of Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren: Angelic Donovan, Tara (Jason) Bollback, Zachariah (Somer) Donovan, Elisa Shaffer, Heidiane (Geoff) Smith, Erynne Shaffer, Katherine Otto and Joshua Otto; four great-grandchildren: Sydney Bollback, Taylor Bollback, Vylet Donovan, and Baby Smith (soon to arrive), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters (one in infancy) and one brother.

Pastor Jason Bollback will officiate Virginia’s funeral which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th at Oak Street Baptist Church followed by a private family burial service in Aspen Grove Cemetery. There will be no visitation or reception. Family will greet guests before the funeral.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Oak Street Baptist Church or Gideons International of Iowa.