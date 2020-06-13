Mary Lou Oliver, 86, of Burlington, died at 3:22 AM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center.

Born May 9, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, she was the daughter of Wayman L. and Mary Cecil Cooper Harris. On December 28, 1951, she married Glen Dale Oliver in Missouri. He passed away on December 12, 2006.

Mary enjoyed working and helping others. Over the years she worked for Mitchell Nursing Home, Des Moines County Home, and New London Care Center as the Activity Director. She was also a cook for The Burlington Hotel and the Bakery in Westland Mall. Mary fell in love with her preschool kids, when she worked for Des Moines County Head Start Program.

She was extremely proud to be a Senior Regent and an active member of the Moose Lodge in Burlington for many years. Mary enjoyed Bingo, shopping, traveling, and socializing. Most of all, Mary loved spending time and sharing stories about her family.

Survivors include her children, Mary Pamela (Ben) Johnson, David Mitchell (Mallory) Oliver, Marketa Sue George-Oliver (Ernest George), and Jonathan Dale (Dawn) Oliver; daughter-in-law Robin Oliver, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; one sister, Wanda Smith, three sisters-in-law, Joan Harris, Frances Oliver, and Helen Hohl, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Sammuel Len Oliver, infant twins, and two brothers Eldon Leon and Lloyd Harris,

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

