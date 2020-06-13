Mary E. Longanecker, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home with her family by her side, having fought a long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

According to her wishes Mary’s body was donated to University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., that same day at the Memorial Chapel with Pastor Joann Lemme officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Mary was born in Clarksville, IA, baptized as an infant at St. John’s Lutheran Church and received catechism and communion in Clarksville. She was the eleventh child of Charles Jacobs and the tenth child of Tena (Fischer) Jacobs. She was blessed with many relatives and especially her nieces and nephews. She attended school in Clarksville. In 1960, Mary married Gary Poock who preceded her in death on March 4, 1969, and this union had two children: Lance (Joe) Poock of Poincians, FL and Lori (Alan) Poock Goerdt of Vancouver, WA. In 1970, Mary married Edwin Longanecker in Fairfield, IA, and together they had one son, Edwin III (Heather) Longanecker of Austin, TX. From this union were two grandchildren, Jack and Katie.

During her life, Mary was active in her community. She graduated from Southeastern Community College, cum laude, as a certified laboratory technician and provided those services at Henry County Hospital for many years. She was a legal secretary for Gartin and Elgar Law Firms, an executive assistant for Heatilator Industries in Mt. Pleasant and served as a hospice volunteer.

Mary’s favored pastimes included playing bridge, bowling, tennis, golf, water and snow skiing, and was a serious antique collector, having served at the state level as an officer of Questers International. When younger, she was a boater and camped often with family and friends. She was a strong advocate for her children and mentor for many and will be remembered for her beauty, her gentleness and kindness to others, and for a prevailing positive spirit.

During her second marriage, Mary and her husband were active in the community, participated in Mt. Pleasant’s downtown revitalization, owned and operated Main Street Shoe Company, several apartment complexes, owner and director of Mapleleaf Healthcare Center and Mapleleaf Apartments, and Iris City Cleaners.

Surviving Mary is her husband, Ed, of 49 years, her children and grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, and many siblings.