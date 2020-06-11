Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Henson Emehiser, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A public Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel. A Graveside Service that is open to the public will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family asks that anyone wanting to attend the graveside meet at the funeral home in Adel at 10:45 a.m. so everyone can proceed to Panther Creek Cemetery together.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Betty’s church, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Martensdale.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com