Virginia White, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church near Bouton, IA. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Christ Lutheran Church Facebook page. You will find a link to their page on the funeral home website.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Please be aware that guidelines for gatherings require that we allow only 10 people in the funeral home at a time. You may be asked to wait outside before entering. Burial will be in the Woodward Cemetery at Woodward, IA.

Memorials will be given to Perry Lutheran Home or Christ Lutheran Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.