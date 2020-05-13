Norma “Deany” Bergman Jacobsen, 83, of Stratford passed away at the Stratford Specialty Care Center in Stratford on Thursday May 7th, 2020. She had been a resident of Stratford Specialty Care since November of 2004.

Norma was born on April 10, 1937 in Stratford to Carl and Florence (Anderson) Bergman. On June 15, 1957 Norma married Donald Kidd at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Deany worked as a cook at various different places throughout her life.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church is Stratford. She was an avid artist and enjoyed painting; many of her paintings are on display at various places. Norma loved going to flee markets and antique stores.

She is preceded in death by her Parents: Carl and Florence Bergman; her Husband Donnie Kidd; her Brothers: Bob and Howard Bergman, and her Sisters: Patty and Shirley Iles.

Norma is survived by her Son: Alan (Lois) Kidd; Daughter: Terri (Les) Moore; Brothers: Jerry Bergman and Ronnie Bergman; Grandchildren: Kimberly Berger; Michelle Green; Whitney (TJ) Bowen; Alexa (Payton) Schirm, and Madison Kidd. As well as Great Grandchildren: Ava, Addie, Vinny, Auden, Olivia, Aryannah, and Brayton.

In Lieu of flowers memorials in Norma’s name may be directed towards the Salt Company in Ames (56829 U.S. Highway 30, Ames, Iowa 50010).

A Graveside Service will take place at Hardin Township Cemetery Southwest of Stratford on Saturday May 16 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jim Mead officiating.

Online Condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com. Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home (515) 432-4550.