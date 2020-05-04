William John Edwards, 89, of Ainsworth, Iowa, died Friday, May 1, 2020.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Cambrian Cemetery and will be livestreamed on the Jones & Eden Facebook page.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established for the Salem Welsh Church and the Cotter Presbyterian Church.

