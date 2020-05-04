Mason Matthew Roberts , 13, of Danville, died at 7:10 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City from a rare (KLA) diagnoses.

Born April 16, 2007, he was the son of Cole and Erin Roberts.

He attended Danville Community School.

Mason enjoyed reading; his favorites were historical fiction and The Star Wars series books. Mason knew a lot about history and liked to talk about historical events and politics. He loved music, especially classic rock by AC/DC, Guns N Roses and Led Zeppelin. He played the guitar and saxophone. He also liked to hang out with his friends and attend school.

He is survived by his parents, Cole and Erin Roberts of Danville; one sister, Alexis Roberts at home; paternal grandfather, Jeff Roberts of Lomax, IL; maternal grandparents, Ed and Barb Overhake of West Point; many aunts and uncles and several cousins; as well as his many supportive classmates, teachers, doctors, nurses and qualified caregivers.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Leslie Roberts.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory. Private interment will be at a later date.

The memorial service for Mason will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 8, 2020, at Danville Park in Danville, IA with Pastor Clay Baker officiating. Those attending the service are to remain in their vehicle and tune their radio to the frequency specified in the memorial folder and on the Prugh Funeral website. Folders will be distributed to parked vehicles. Memorial cards may be contributed at that time. Mason’s family is requesting you wear your fight for Mason tee shirt, or the color green in his honor.

A memorial has been established for a nursing scholarship in Mason’s name thru SCC for the continued education of gifted care providers.

Prugh Funeral Service is caring for the family. Arrangements were finalized with Mason’s family, Pastors and music providers on Monday, May fourth. May the fourth be with you.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family be visiting Mason obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.