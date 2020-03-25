Dorothy Faye Wilcox formerly of Jewell, Iowa – Dorothy (Swenson) Wilcox passed away on March 22, 2020, at the Carlisle Care Center, surrounded by her husband and daughters. Memorial services will be held at Elim Lutheran Church, Randall, Iowa. Date to be determined.

Dorothy was born April 3, 1938, to Arthur and Rhina (Kalem) Swenson. She graduated from Radcliffe High School, and married Maurice Wilcox on August 18, 1957, in Radcliffe. They lived and farmed near Jewell, and had four daughters: Peggie Wilcox of Lakemont, GA; Dawn (John) Teig of Elkhart, IA; Leslie (Steve) Goins of Smithville, MO; and Lynn Johnson of Omaha, NE.

Dorothy is survived by her husband and four daughters, 8 grandchildren: Jessica Arends, Ivy (Charlie) Million, Lindsay (Nick) Wessels, Dustin Teig, Alison Teig, Ivan Johnson, Moriah Johnson, and Madelyn Johnson; 3 great-granddaughters: Addison Wessels, Grace Wessels, and Aurora Million; brother-in-law Jim Ohl; sisters-in-law; Marilyn Swenson and Karen Swenson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters: LaVonne Slean, Crystella Ohl, and 5 brothers: Raymond, Alan, Larry, Darold and Dale Swenson; nephew, Kevin Ohl, and son-in-law Robert Johnson.

In honor of Dorothy’s love of nature, donations can be made in her memory to the Iowa Arboretum or Reiman Gardens. To continue the fight that she battled so long, donations can also be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.