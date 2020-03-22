Mitchell George Dovey (Mitch), age 75, passed away March 16, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center from complications of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Born in Worthington, Minn., on June 11, 1944 to Charles Isaac and Libby June (Levine) Dovey.

He graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the class of 1962.

Mitch worked as a Restaurant Manager at Highland Country Club, Omaha.

He was a vendor representative for several merchandising service agencies for Lowes Home Improvement stores throughout Colorado, and in 2016 retired from RTD Denver as a Bus Driver.

Survivors include wife, Sheryl Manning, Denver, Colo.; stepdaughter, Suzanne Moon, Omaha; stepson, Aaron Manning, Parker, Colo.; granddaughter, Breanna Manning, Parker, Colo.; grandson, Andrew Manning, Parker, Colo.; brother, Richard Dovey of Nebraska City; sister-in-law, Janice (Eric) Karlson of Aurora, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Matthew (Stacy) Stevens, St. Cloud, Fla., and Larry Stevens, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and several nieces and nephews. Mitch was preceded in death by his parents and sister June Ahrens on Feb. 2, 2018.

Due to the recent health crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Distribution of his remains will be at Worthington Lake in Minnesota where he loved to fish growing up.

Memorial contributions are welcome at the ALS Association Rocky Mt. Chapter, 10855 Dover Street, suite 500, Westminster, CO 80021 or online to: alsaco.org or to the HealthWell Foundation at www.healthwellfoundation.org.



