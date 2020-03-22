Keith Layle Keene, age 54, of Bellevue, formerly of Union died March 19, 2020, at his sister’s home in Nebraska City.
He worked as a service technician for medical equipment. Survivors include his children, Roseangela DeWolf of Bellevue; Dalton Keene and Garrett Keene of Plattsmouth; sister, Diane Becker of Nebraska City; a host of many other relatives and friends. There will be no viewing or visitations at this time. Services will be held at a later date at the Lewiston Cemetery near Murray.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
Keith Layle Keene, 54, of Bellevue
Keith Layle Keene, age 54, of Bellevue, formerly of Union died March 19, 2020, at his sister’s home in Nebraska City.