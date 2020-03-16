Gloria was born on October 7, 1938 to Earnest and Susie Allsup. She was born at her Aunt Ivy’s home in Dallas County.

Gloria went to a one room country schoolhouse in Adair County until sixth grade. Her family then moved to Earlham where Gloria graduated from High School in the class of 1956.

Gloria worked as an administrator at various companies for many years. She was always grateful for such work and the friends that came from those different workplaces.

She was an excellent cook and her homemade cinnamon rolls became famous wherever she lived.

She loved to sew and became an accomplished seamstress. She would hand base every stitch before taking her work to the sewing machine. She spent many hours creating many beautiful pieces of clothing for others. She made all the costumes for a vacation bible school and those items are still in use some 20 years later.

You could always find a stack of books in her home as she was an avid reader. She loved a good biography and the true stories that inspired others.

Gloria and her cousin Ted Haney shared an interest in genealogy. They spent many hours keeping track of family births and long lost relatives.

Her greatest joy came from sitting around a kitchen table talking and laughing with friends and family.

Those were the days she loved most. Gloria’s life was dedicated to the people God put in her life and in her path.

She truly cared about the happiness of others as much as she did her own. She did what God asked her to do; she loved well.

She left a beautiful imprint on the hearts of many.

Gloria moved to Heaven on March 13, 2020 at the age of 81 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earnest and Susie Allsup, her brothers Larry and Wayne Allsup, her sister Linda Miille and her daughter Cheryl Casey.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Crystal Tommingo (Steve), Tony Merical, and Tim Merical (Carol). She was blessed with ten grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Gloria became a follower of Jesus Christ and found her comfort and hope in Him. She longed for Heaven and the perfect peace that awaits her there.

“When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: “Death has been swallowed up in victory.” 1Corinthians 15:54

A celebration of Gloria’s life will be scheduled for a later date while we wait out in prayer the health concerns of our Country

Memorials may be made to the Adel Public Library and sent to Crystal Tommingo at 9848 Brookview Dr. Urbandale IA 50322.