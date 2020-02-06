Quintin A. Rice Lee of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home in Mt. Pleasant.

Quintin was born on July 4, 1982, in Mt. Pleasant the son of Kevin Michael and Linda (Rice) Lee. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School.

Quintin was involved in the Des Moines County CERT Team of Burlington, was the assistant caretaker of the Mt. Pleasant Amtrak Station.

He was an avid model train collector, enjoyed working on computers, and spending time with his friends at the train station. He volunteered at Midwest Old Threshers.

Quintin worked at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Linda and Jon Isaacman of Carter Lake, Iowa; his uncle and aunt, Dennis and Sandy Lee of West Burlington; maternal grandparents, John and Myrtle Rice Jeffries of Salem; his grandfather Ralph Rice of Milton; aunts Margaret and Robin and an uncle, Ronald; several cousins.

Quintin was preceded in death by his father, Kevin, an Uncle Terry, and his paternal grandparents, Richard and Doris Lee.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

A memorial has been established to the Suicide Awareness Hot Line in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.