Donald Carl Grundman, age 93, of Nebraska City died Jan. 25, 2020, at The Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City.

Don was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Nebraska City, the son of Carl and Emma (Neemann) Grundman.

He married LaVonne Lydia Landwehr August 25, 1950, in Talmage.

LaVonne died June 25, 2018.

Don was a retired dairy farmer and lived in Nebraska City his entire life.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ, American Legon Post No. 8 and Eagles Aerie No. 968. He loved playing cards, carpentry, wood working and was an avid Husker Fan.

Survivors include his daughters, Lou Ann Murphy and husband Elvin of St. Joseph, Mo., and Cynthia Grundman of Nebraska City; grandson, Matthew Murphy and wife Amy; great grandchildren, Alexa Murphy and Michael Murphy; brother, Aldean Grundman of Berryville, AR; brother in law, Robert Dougherty of Eugene, Ore.; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Victor Grundman and sisters, Dorothy Stout, Lois Burger and Carol Dougherty.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Bethel United Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



