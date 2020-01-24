Lorinda JoAnn (Gleue) Standley, 63, of Dallas Center, IA passed away on January 22, 2020 after a courageous 2 year battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Memorial services with be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee. The family will hold a private burial at a later date. Family will greet friends at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel, 735 S 14th St. in Adel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Adel Public Library or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waukee, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com