Larry Reed, age 86, of the Accura Healthcare of Ames and formerly of Boone, died at Accura in Ames on January 7, 2020.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (281 Spruce Lane) northeast of Boone. Pastor Michael R. Standfest will officiate and burial, with Military Honors conducted by the Boone Veterans Council, will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Larry Gene Reed, was born in Angus, Iowa on October 19, 1933, the son of Mearl and Ada (Keenan) Reed. He graduated from Woodward High School in Woodward, Iowa in 1953. Larry then served with the United States Army during the Korean War.

On August 9, 1957, Larry married Mary Ann Hasstedt at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, northeast of Boone.

Larry worked as a custodian at Boone High School, Madrid High School, and at Iowa State University, where he retired in 1993. He enjoyed fishing, watching television especially westerns, listening to old country music, and his dogs.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his wife, Mary of Boone; a son, Mearl Reed of Boone; a daughter, Jean (Ted) Loper of Indianapolis, Indiana; four grandchildren, Patrick Reed of Boone, Ross (Megan) Reed of Ogden, Violet (Grant) Short and Nathan Loper, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; two great grandchildren, Harlow and Emery Short.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. where the family will be present from 6 until 8 p.m. Visitation on Saturday, will be at the Church from 10 a.m. until service time.

In memory of Larry, memorials may be directed to the family.

