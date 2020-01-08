Funeral services for Dean Peters, 88, of Perry will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Murdock Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill (Prairie Center) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dean’s name will be directed to the Perry Public Library and the Salvation Army. Dean passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home.

Harry Dean Peters was born March 24, 1931, the son of Harold and Helen (Barrick) Peters, on the family farm south of Dawson, Iowa. He attended country schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Dawson High School with the class of 1948.

Dean married Dorothy Monroe on October 10, 1952 in Omaha, NE. They became parents of two children, Dee Ann and Matthew.

Dean was dedicated to his life as a farmer until his health began to fail, retiring in 2008. He enjoyed traveling in his later years, especially trips to Australia and New Zealand.

Dean leaves behind his wife Dorothy Peters of Perry and Aurora, Co; one daughter Dee Peters (Don Wentz) of Rapid City, SD; daughter-in-law Ginnie Peters of Perry, IA; grandchildren, Jason Peters (Natalie) of Belleville, IL; Dr. Jessica Peters of Parker, CO and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Zoe Peters. Preceding Dean in death were his parents, Harold and Helen (Barrick) Peters, one son, Matt Peters, one brother Donald Peters and one sister, Dorothy Chaloupka.