Lela Louise Poole, 74, of Burlington, died at her residence at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. According to her wishes cremation has been accorded and there will be no visitation or services. Lunning Chapel is assisting the family.
Lela Louise Poole, 74, of Burlington, died at her residence at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. According to her wishes cremation has been accorded and there will be no visitation or services. Lunning Chapel is assisting the family.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.