James Michael Costello, 81, of Burlington, died at 8:41 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born November 5, 1938, at his home in Dallas County, he was the son of James Bernard and Catherine Geneser Costello. On January 9, 1965, he married Jo Ann Cooper at the St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, IA.

He was a 1956 graduate of Assumption High School. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, for two years before transferring to the University of Iowa, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.

Jim was a Private in the Army National Guard. He received an Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge in riflery during his service.

Jim held many jobs over his life, however he was most known for his three bars. He opened "Jim's Place" in Granger, IA which he operated for 2 years. His first Burlington location, "Costello's" was opened in 1981 on Agency Street and was at this location until 1991. In 1993, Jim built a new "Costello's" on Derek Lincoln Drive, which he operated until 2003.

Jim was an avid Cardinal and Hawkeye fan. He loved pheasant and quail hunting, bowling, golfing, shooting pool and playing cards with his weekly card group. He was a member of the Elks and Eagles Clubs.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann of Burlington; one daughter, Jill (Michael) Lund of Pewaukee, WI; three grandchildren: Madeline, Emily and Olivia; and several extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Fabienne "Faye" Koudelka and one brother-in-law, Paul.

Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends following a 4:30 PM Rosary Service until 7:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Mr. Costello will be 10:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz as the Celebrant. Music will be provided by the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. A time of food and fellowship will be held at St. John's Cafeteria following the Funeral Mass. Graveside Committal Service will be 1:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020, at Beaver Catholic Cemetery in Granger, IA.

A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice House.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.