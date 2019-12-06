Marlene Haberer, age 67 of Boone died Nov. 25, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 30th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Ogden. Burial was at the Rose Hill Cemetery west of Boone.

Marlene Eva (Jenkins) Haberer, was born in Boone, Iowa on January 13, 1952, the daughter of Walter C. and Velma (Gibbons) Jenkins.

She graduated from Boone High School in Boone in 1970. In 1974, Marlene graduated from I.S.U. with a BA Degree in Elementary Education. On January 2, 1971, Marlene married Jim Haberer in Boone, Iowa and to this union, two children were born. The couple later divorced.

Marlene worked as an At Risk Teacher’s Aide for the Ogden Community Schools for 23 years. She founded and worked at the Southside Pioneer 4 H Club for 20 years.

Marlene enjoyed quilting, making crafts, making dolls and bears and selling her crafts at shows. She loved to shop, take pictures, travel with her kids, going to movies, and calling on friends at their home and sending out cards to family and friends on every occasion.

Marlene was a member of the Community United Methodist Church and the Monica Circle, her friendship Birthday Club, the loved her I.S.U. Cyclones. She felt a meal was not complete unless it had dessert.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Marlene is survived by her son, Jared Haberer and wife, Rea of St. Paul, Minnesota; her daughter, Stephanie Wilkerson and husband, TJ of Adel; a brother Walter C. Jenkins Jr. and wife, Karla of Boone; a sister, Lora Besse of Freeport, Illinois; nieces and nephews.

Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall assisted the family with arrangements.