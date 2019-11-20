Marjorie Stensland, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence in Story City, Iowa.

Funeral services for Marjorie will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Homeward Hospice.

Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and online condolences go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.