Sharla Ann Porter, daughter of Kenneth Raitz and Ermina Ladeen Raitz, was born June 18, 1947 in Yakima, Washington and died October 6, 2019 at her home in Perry, Iowa at the age of 72.

Her father was in the United States Air Force so Ann lived all over the world growing up. She graduated high school in Okinawa, Japan. Ann enjoyed reading, traveling and was a big fan of Sci-fi movies. Star Trek was her favorite. She worked in retail and in the casinos. Ann loved animals especially her three cats Queenie, Twerp and Smokey.

In 1995 Ann and James Porter were united in marriage in Everett, Washington. The couple lived in Washington for many years, then five years ago Ann moved to Perry, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, one brother and one sister. Ann will be greatly missed by her sons Greg Jung and his wife Barbie of Bremerton, Washington and Michael Jung and his wife Shawna of Perry, Iowa; two grandsons Ethan and Sebastian Jung both of Washington; her three cats Queenie, Twerp and Smokey; other relatives and friends.

