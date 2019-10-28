Thomas “Tom” Michael Farley, 85 of Redfield, previously of Boone, passed away October 28, 2019 at the Thomas Rest Haven Care Center in Coon Rapids.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at 11 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Boone Area Pet Society. Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.