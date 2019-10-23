Lois C. Wellman, 88 of Syracuse, passed away Oct. 20, 2019. She was born on Dec. 24, 1930 in Dunbar, to Fredrick and Charlotte (Griesewell) Gunn.

Lois graduated from Avoca High School in 1949, where she enjoyed playing volleyball.

She was united in marriage on May 16, 1949, to Raymond Wellman at the Congregational Church in Avoca.

The two made their home on a farm near Syracuse and together they farmed and raised their two children, Diane and Steve.

She spent many years helping Ray with the farm, and in later years, Lois worked as Director of the Syracuse Senior Center. She was a longtime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she was active in the Women’s Fellowship and taught Sunday School and Bible School for over 25 years. She was actively involved with the American Legion Post 100 Auxiliary, Syracuse Lion’s Club, and served as a volunteer worker for Hospice.

Lois is survived by her daughter: Diane (Dan) Kepler of Omaha; son: Steve (Susan) Wellman of Syracuse; grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Kepler of Lenexa, Kan., Adam (Natalia) Kepler of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sarah Wellman of Syracuse, Tyler Wellman of Lincoln; great grandchildren: Libby and Ruby Kepler of Lenexa, Kan.; sister: Marcia Daffer of Auburn; and also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her, parents, husband Raymond, brother: Alvin Wright, sisters: Pansy (Paul) Berner, Phyllis (C.M.) Petersen, brother-in-law: Gerry Daffer, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Mabel (Joy) Kruse.

Funeral Services were to be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s UCC in Syracuse. Burial was to follow at Park Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was to be Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m.. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s UCC, American Legion Post 100 Auxiliary, or Family’s Choice.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com