Doris Arlene Cushing, age 88, of Elizabeth City, N.C. (formerly of Nebraska City) died Oct. 18, 2019, in Elizabeth City.

Survivors include her son, Rodney Cushing

and wife Kay of Elizabeth City, N.C., and daughter, Gayle Nipper and husband Lynn of Tampa, Fla.;

many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel.

A memorial fund has been established.

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the News-Press.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



