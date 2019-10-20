James “Jim” Galligan, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. with family present from 4 to 7 p.m. with time of sharing memories at 7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry at a later date. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick’s School or to the family who will direct gifts to local organizations in Jim’s name and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

James “Jim” Patrick Galligan was born on September 6, 1932 at Cuba City, WI to Albert James and Mary Genevieve (Whaley) Galligan. He attended Cuba City, WI High School and Madison Business College, Madison, WI. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Donna Mary McNeill in Highland, WI on August 23, 1958. He worked at Ford Motor Company, Rayovac and Oscar Mayer in Madison, WI, later transferring with Oscar Mayer to Perry in 1966 until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for 53 years, serving on the Financial Committee, St. Patrick’s School Board and an Usher. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Perry Elks Club and the American Legion. He enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Peter’s Coffee Club. We enjoyed his witty and wry sense of humor along with his “Jim-isms”.

In death he rejoins his parents, Albert and Mary Genevieve, siblings, Anne Brewer, Richard and Robert Galligan and Mary Dall, brothers-in-law, David Dall and Ron Birkett and a sister-in-law, Jane Galligan.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory are his wife Donna, children, Colleen (Jim) Kuhl, Dubuque, IA, Tim (Lesley) Galligan, Downers Grove, IL, Kelli (Reggie) Recker, West Des Moines, IA, Dan (Cindy) Galligan, Highlands Ranch, CO, Molli Galligan, Des Moines, IA , grandchildren, Megan (Seth) Kuhl-Stennes, Mark (Bridget) Kuhl, Maureen Kuhl, Mackenzie Kuhl, Patrick, Johnny, Annie and Timmy Galligan, Connor, Meredith and Brody Recker, Libby, Mary and Janey Galligan, great grandchildren, Jonah, Grace and Sophia, siblings, Margaret Galligan Birkett, Cuba City, WI, sister-in-law, Jean Galligan, Green Bay, WI, brother-in-law, Allen “Smiley” Brewer, Fairborn, OH.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Mercy One Medical Center, The Rowley Masonic Home and St. Croix Hospice.