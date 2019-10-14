Mardell Kathryn (Brandt) Seeba, 93, of Syracuse, passed into the arms of her Savior Jesus on Friday, Oct. 11, at Syracuse Area Health Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mardell was born April 30, 1926, to John and Lucinda (Huhold) Brandt on the family farm near Cook.

She graduated from Cook High School in 1943. She married Harold L. Seeba on June 9, 1946, at Osage United Church of Christ near Cook.

The couple farmed SE of Cook and raised their three children.

She enjoyed square dancing, sewing, gardening, baking and the fellowship of friends and activities at Grace Lutheran Church.

She was very talented at cross stitching and quilting.

After retirement, the couple moved to Syracuse. Harold passed away in 2004 after 58 years of marriage. She enjoyed visitors and playing cards and other games with her children and grandchildren.

Mardell is survived by her daughter Bonnie (Rick) Weathermon of Plymouth, Minn.; her daughter-in-law Linda Seeba of Omaha; and her son Alan (Connie) Seeba of Waukee, Iowa. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren: Eric (Melony) Weathermon: Julie (Jeremy) Reece, Sarah (Scott) Bonow, Kerri (Mike) Moustakes, Becky (Joe) Evans; Jill (Marty) Williams and Andrew (Ivy) Seeba as well as twelve great grandchildren: Carter, Colin & Keira Weathermon; Jackson, Elliot, & Emilia Reece; Tyler Bonow; Eleni & Theo Moustakes; Lucy & Rosie Evans; and Clara Williams. She is also survived by her brother John (Janis) Brandt and her brothers-in-law Bob Armknecht and Dennis Holt.

Mardell was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her son Dale H. Seeba, her brother Donald (Teresa) Brandt, her sister Ruth Armknecht, and three great granddaughters Hazel, Cecelia and Maisie Evans.

Funeral services were to be Friday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Cook, with Rev. Jim Helgren officiating.

Visitation was to be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at the funeral home in Syracuse from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Cook. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 644 Park Street, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com