Doris L. Neubauer, age 94, of rural Dunbar, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

Doris was born on Feb. 20, 1925, at rural Burr; the daughter of Adam Paul and Nellie Louise (Kreifels) Wirthele.

She attended school and graduated from Burr High School with the class of 1941.

She then attended Peru State College where she received her Teaching Certificate.

She later returned to Peru State, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in 1982.

She was united in marriage to Ernest “Bud” Neubauer on Feb. 20, 1948, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebr. City. He preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2005.

Doris was a long-time school teacher.

She also was a substitute teacher in various schools around the area.

She was a long-time member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son Ernest Paul Neubauer and wife Jeri of rural Dunbar; two grandchildren: Ernest Chad Neubauer and Sandra Lyn Neubauer; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her parents, twin brothers Lee and Leo Wirthele and brother Arnold Wirthele.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

The family will greet friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, (9/29) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to the family’s choice.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.