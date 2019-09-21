Joanne Elinore Krug, 88, of Boone, entered the kingdom of heaven Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Joanne was born June 23, 1931 to Hazel May and Clyde Irwin Smith in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was a faithful wife to Eldon for 66 years. Together they raised four children, owned a business, served their church and others, enjoyed life with many close friends and traveled much. She was a wonderful, loving and dutiful mother.

After graduating from Boone High School and studying early childhood education at the University of Northern Iowa, Joanne became a professional homemaker. She sewed much of her family’s clothing, earned a certificate in interior decorating from the LaSalle Institute, studied, collected and refurbished antiques, kept an immaculate home, faithfully cooked healthy meals and loved to entertain. She was a master quilter, knitter and drapery maker and enjoyed creating all kinds of things. She owned a drapery making business for many years and co-owned a gift shop in the 1970s with her lifelong friend Barb Riemenschneider. She took classes in china painting, Rosemaling and doll making, and she excelled at all of them. Joanne was an avid reader and enjoyed giving programs for her study groups. She was a member of PEO, Lowell Club, Questers and several bridge clubs. She worked for several years as a newspaper proofreader.

Joanne was instrumental in the restoration of the Mamie Eisenhower Birthplace and volunteered many hours at the Boone History Center, including the annual quilt show for many years.

Joanne was very active in her church, Trinity Lutheran of Boone, in the women’s guild, Charity Circle, quilting, making food, and serving humbly with love, grace and generosity in whatever way was needed. She loved decorating tables for events. There was always a wrapped gift in her kitchen ready for someone and she always remembered family and friends across the country, sending many greeting cards every month.

Joanne was a partner to Eldon during his service in the US Navy in the early 1950s and in Krug Builders Inc for over 34 years.

Joanne will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, sister, aunt, mentor, and as a gracious hostess by all who knew her. She remained her sweet and kind self throughout her battle with Alzheimer’s and was cherished by her faithful caregivers at the Eastern Star Home.

Joanne is survived by her daughter Hollis (Norris) Waalen of St. Paul, MN, son Dan (Linda) Krug of Coralville, and daughters Emilie McNace of Lake View, and Natalie (Matt) Hilleman of Ankeny, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, her brother Jim Smith of Johnston, sisters-in-law Edie Smith of San Diego and Doris Simmons of Boone, brother-in-law Merle Krug of Marion, seventeen nieces and nephews, and many church family members and dear life-long friends. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband Eldon Krug, her parents, Clyde and Hazel Smith, her brother Gerald Smith and two half-sisters, Marjorie Pope and Mildred Flury.

The family will welcome visitors Friday September 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone, IA with the funeral service at 2:00 PM on Saturday September 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 712 12th Street, Boone, IA with Rev. Lindsay Watkins officiating.

Memorial donations are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, the Mamie Eisenhower Birthplace, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com.