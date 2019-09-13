Death Notice

Friday

Sep 13, 2019 at 10:07 AM Sep 13, 2019 at 10:08 AM


Robert “Bob” Ridihalgh formerly of Perry, left us on Aug 30th, 2019. He passed peacefully at home in Salmon, Idaho surrounded by his family. Bob graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1950.


Services were held in Salman, Idaho.