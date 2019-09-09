Patricia Kimmell passed away on September 8, 2019, at the age of 58 with her loved ones by her side.

A native of Warsaw, IL, Patty graduated from Warsaw High School in 1979. Patty was an avid Bluegirl basketball fan, spending many years shuttling to and from gyms. She was a hard worker, putting in many years at Methode before moving to Innovairre. She was very fond of her work family. She was the ultimate fighter, beating both leukemia and breast cancer. Most importantly, she loved her family fiercely.

She is survived by her daughter Valerie Salgado (Jeff), her significant other, Robert Kramer and his daughters Stephanie Young (Tim) and Suzanna Kramer, granddaughters Grace, Gwen, and Cora, siblings Teresa Culpepper (Kenny), Gerald Gooding (Lana), Stan Gooding (Carrol), and Carol Woodstock (Steve), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ruth Gooding, her sister, Sharon Gooding, her brother, Ron Gooding, and her first husband, Bryan Kimmell.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm.

Memorial donations in memory of Patty can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As tough as her cancer battles were, she felt very strongly that no child should be battling cancer.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.