A celebration of life for Alma Bice-Partlow will be held at 2 p.m. on September 15, 2019 at La Poste in Perry. Light refreshments will be served. Please come with any remembrance of Alma that you would like to share.
A celebration of life for Alma Bice-Partlow will be held at 2 p.m. on September 15, 2019 at La Poste in Perry. Light refreshments will be served. Please come with any remembrance of Alma that you would like to share.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.