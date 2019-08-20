Larry G. Moller passed away peacefully on Saturday Aug. 10, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice Center in Woodstock, Ill.

Born Jan. 24, 1953, to Kenneth and Marilyn Moller, he was raised on a farm outside of Douglas, where he developed a passion for hunting, fishing and playing pranks on neighbors.

He is a 1971 graduate of Douglas Community School in Douglas and earned an Associate’s Degree in electronics from United Electronics Institute in West Des Moines, Iowa in 1973.

During his career he was employed as an Engineering Technician at Admiral Television in Harvard, Ill., as Quality Assurance Senior Analyst for Motorola in Carol Stream, Ill., was Plant Manager for nine years at Apollo Microwave Products in Crystal Lake, Ill., was self employed four years doing field service, worked for Snap-on Diagnostics (formerly Sun Electric) for 16 years as a Manufacturing Technician in Crystal Lake, Ill., and as Engineering Research and Development Technician in Crystal Lake and Lincolnshire, Ill., and for three years as an Engineering Lab Technician for SPX Hydraulic Technologies in Rockford, Ill.

Larry also worked part time as a mechanic at Sam’s Auto, Harvard (Chemung), Ill., in construction for K & K Konstruction Harvard (Alden),Ill., and at Durex International in Cary, Ill.

Larry is survived by his mother, Marilyn Moller-Brennan, brother Raymond “Joe” (Bette) Moller, both of Douglas, sisters Shirley Condon of Lincoln, and Lorraine (Marvin) Kohout of Dorchester, his children Kenneth (Jenny) of Rockford, Ill., Sabrina (Laif) Lindsay of Marengo, Ill., and Brandon Moller of Genoa City, Wisc., as well as their mother Lori Moller of Harvard, Ill., and eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Moller, Grandparents John and Mae Moller and August and Lorraine Behrens and Brother-in-law Jim Condon.

Please join family and friends in celebrating the life of Larry at Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 14, between 4-8 p.m.

The family will host a traditional memorial service in Nebraska at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or JourneyCare Foundation.



