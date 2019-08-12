Rubey Ott, 84, of Ft. Madison passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2 AM at the Donnellson Health Center.

She was born on December 29, 1934 in Montrose to Ira and Margaret Calhoun Wickman. On September 12, 1953 she married Albert Phil and they later divorced. She then married Leon Ott on December 16, 2005 in Keokuk.

Rubey worked various jobs and retired from DHS in Burlington. She was a member of the Newberry Center and volunteered in many aspects there including serving as secretary and delivering Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed playing cards, making jewelry and crocheting. She and Leon loved to travel around the United States.

Survivors include her husband, Leon Ott of Ft. Madison; three daughters, Barbara Palmer of Ft. Madison, JoAnn Crafton of Ft. Madison, Karen Dinwiddie of Montrose; one son, Steve (Joan) Pihl of Ft. Madison; eight grandchildren, several great and great great grandchildren; four step children, Leann, Sandra, Marjorie and Andrew; several step grandchildren, step great and step great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jeanine Whisenand; a grandson, Scott; a step daughter, Barb Farmer; three sons-in-law, Gary Dinwiddie, Randy Crafton and Jack Whisenand and a daughter-n-law, Roxanne Pihl; two brothers and one sister.

The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Dan Stewart officiating. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Montrose Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Newberry Center and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com