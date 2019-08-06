Truie Clark Johnson, 65 of Burlington, died at 9:07 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Great River Klein Center.

Born September 29, 1953 in Burlington, Iowa, he was the son of Truie K. and Patricia M. (Pence) Johnson. He married Amy Pohlpeter in December of 1979. They later divorced.

Truie graduated in 1972 from Burlington High School. He worked as a CMM Inspector in the Quality Control Department for J.I. Case Co. for 34 years until his retirement in 2008.

He was a member of West Hill United Methodist Church.

He was a member of Malta Masonic Lodge #318, A.F. & A.M., and United Auto Workers Local 807. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and being outside enjoying the fresh air.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa (Nate) Jones of Burlington, IA; granddaughter, Landry; and mother, Patricia Johnson of Burlington, IA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Truie K. Johnson.

The funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8th at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Tammi Wirt will officiate.

Masonic Rites will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 7th at Lunning Chapel, followed by visitation 5-7:00 p.m. with family present.

Memorials have been established for West Hill United Methodist Church and Des Moines County Conservation.